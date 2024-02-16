Ireland's Leona Maguire moves into contention in Saudi Arabia

IRELAND’S LEONA Maguire put herself in contention for the Saudi Ladies International after a stunning 64.

The Cavan golfer had a difficult start and found herself 10 shots off the lead after the opening today.

However, a marked improvement saw the 29-year-old register eight birdies while she didn’t drop a single shot in comparison to three the previous day in difficult conditions.

Play is still ongoing, but at the time of writing, Maguire is tied for fifth on four-under-par alongside Amy Yang of South Korea and Taiwan’s Pei-Yun Chien.

Belgium’s Manon De Roey and Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand lead the way on seven-under-par, while Denmark’s Nicole Broch Estrup and South Africa’s Paula Reto trail them by one and two shots respectively.

You can view the full leaderboard here.

More to follow