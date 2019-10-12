Ireland's man of the match says they 'dug deep' to earn point

JOHN EGAN admits it was a difficult 90 minutes, as Ireland drew 0-0 with Georgia in their Euro 2020 qualifier today.

There was optimism that the Boys in Green could come away with three points having won the reverse fixture, but difficult conditions contributed to a sub-par display.

Egan, who was making his competitive debut, was named man of the match, after an assured performance at the back.

“It’s hard [to realise] when you’re watching on the telly, but the pitch out there is like a rock, it’s like concrete,” he told RTÉ. “Obviously, the Georgians, they’re a good side. They pop it well and play good football — we knew that coming over, so our gameplan was to try to keep a clean sheet, get a chance or two and try to take them.

“We had two or three decent chances and limited them, so with a little bit of luck, we could have nicked it.”

Egan himself could have won it, after his header from a set piece early on came back off the post.

“Sometimes you just need that little fraction of luck and unfortunately, it hit the post and came out. I heard someone say ‘yes’ as soon as I headed it, so I thought it was in.

“But we dug deep out there for a result and were well worthy of at least a point tonight.”

‘We dug deep out there and we were well worthy of at least a point’ – Man of the match John Egan reflects on the 0-0 draw with Georgia on his first competitive start for Ireland #euro2020 #GEOIRL pic.twitter.com/2Ubpl2mXjQ — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 12, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!