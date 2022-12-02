Ireland men qualify for quarter-finals of Dubai 7s despite narrow defeat to France

IRELAND WILL PLAY Argentina in the quarter-finals of the men’s Dubai 7s tomorrow.
They had a disappointing day today, beating Uganda, drawing with Spain, before suffering a 14-7 defeat to France. Still, they make the quarters, the Pumas await this morning. Victory there sends Ireland into a semi-final date against either Australia or the USA.
They got off to a decent start this morning when tries by Jack Kelly, Andrew Smith and Jordan Conroy had Ireland on the cusp on an opening win, but Spain’s Aratz Goicoechea struck late for a share of the spoils (21-all).
James Topping’s men then emerged as 33-15 victors over Uganda: Zac Ward, Conroy, Harry McNulty, Bryan Mollen and Aaron O’Sullivan all scoring.
You can watch all the action as the Ireland Men compete at the Sevens Stadium, via the World Rugby Sevens Match Centre here.
Cup quarter-finals
Argentina v Ireland, United States v Australia, France v New Zealand, South Africa v Samoa
