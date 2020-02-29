Ireland's Obafemi on target, Chelsea's Champions League hopes suffer setback

THREE IRISH PLAYERS started and Michael Obafemi scored, but it was not enough for Southampton, as they were beaten 3-1 by West Ham in the Premier League today.

Jarrod Bowen scored his first goal for David Moyes’ men, before the 19-year-old Dublin-born striker equalised with a clinical finish, after being set up by James Ward-Prowse.

However, subsequent goals from Sebastien Haller and Michail Antonio ensured the Hammers claimed a deserved victory.

Obafemi was not the only Irish player on show, with Shane Long and Will Smallbone also handed starts for the Saints.

Elsewhere, Chelsea could only draw 2-2 with Bournemouth, as their hopes of securing Champions League football suffered a setback.

In the other 3pm clash, Newcastle versus Burnley ended scoreless.

