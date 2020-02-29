This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's Obafemi on target, Chelsea's Champions League hopes suffer setback

Shane Long and Will Smallbone were also handed starts for the Saints.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 5:07 PM
19 minutes ago 870 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5027538
Southampton's Michael Obafemi (centre) celebrates scoring.
Image: John Walton
Image: John Walton

THREE IRISH PLAYERS started and Michael Obafemi scored, but it was not enough for Southampton, as they were beaten 3-1 by West Ham in the Premier League today.

Jarrod Bowen scored his first goal for David Moyes’ men, before the 19-year-old Dublin-born striker equalised with a clinical finish, after being set up by James Ward-Prowse.

However, subsequent goals from Sebastien Haller and Michail Antonio ensured the Hammers claimed a deserved victory.

Obafemi was not the only Irish player on show, with Shane Long and Will Smallbone also handed starts for the Saints.

Elsewhere, Chelsea could only draw 2-2 with Bournemouth, as their hopes of securing Champions League football suffered a setback.

In the other 3pm clash, Newcastle versus Burnley ended scoreless.

More to follow

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

