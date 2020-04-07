This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: Can you name all of Ireland's Olympic medalists?

Let’s test your knowledge of Ireland’s Olympic medalists.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 7:00 AM
Olympic podium (file pic).
Image: Patrick Bolger/INPHO
Olympic podium (file pic).
Olympic podium (file pic).
Image: Patrick Bolger/INPHO

IRELAND HAS A long and rich Olympic tradition.

From track and field to the boxing ring, Ireland’s athletes have proven their mettle against the best in the world on the Olympic stage.

In total, we have almost 30 individual stars who have reached the podium in their division. Our list of medal winners stretches from the 2016 Games in Rio all the way back to the Amsterdam Olympics, which took place in 1928.

Some athletes have even won medals at more than one Olympics.

But how many of our successful Olympians do you know? Let’s test out your knowledge here.

If quiz does not display correctly, you can play here.

