Ireland's Sarah Lavin triumphs in Poland

SARAH LAVIN STORMED to victory in the women’s 100m hurdles at the World Continental Tour Gold Meet in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

In the heat, the Emerald AC athlete finished first with a time of 12.80, pipping Poland’s Marika Majewska (13.03).

Less than 90 minutes later, Lavin prevailed again in the final, finishing in 12.74 ahead of Slovakia’s Viktoria Forster and Majewska, who were neck and neck with identical times of 12.96.

In the men’s 400m hurdles, Thomas Barr ran a season-best 48.79, placing second behind Brazil’s Matheus Lima (48.31).

Vit Muller of the Czech Republic was third with a time of 49.07.

In the men’s 1500m, Ireland’s Charlie O’Donovan finished ninth (3:42.52) out of 14 competitors.

Italy’s Federico Riva was first (3:36.87) ahead of Netherlands’ Stefan Nillessen (3:37.03) and fellow Italian Ossama Meslek (3:37.37)