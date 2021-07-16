Ireland's Seamus Power within a shot of the lead in Kentucky

BRIAN STUARD FIRED an eight-under par 64 to seize a one-shot clubhouse lead in Thursday’s opening round at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, where Ireland’s Seamus Power is also well in contention.

A total of 30 players were unable to finish as play was eventually called after being suspended twice due to rain and lightning on the Keene Trace Golf Club course.

The first round will resume today at 1:10pm (Irish time), with the second round beginning as scheduled at 12:45pm.

Stuard got off to a hot start, making birdie on his first two holes en route to nine birdies for the round. His only blemish was a bogey on his ninth hole on the day.

Power and eight others went to the clubhouse tied for second at seven under, one stroke behind. Three more were on the course at seven under when darkness halted play. Seven others were two shots adrift. Defending champ Jim Herman shot a 67 and is tied for 21st.

The event was canceled last year because of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

© – AFP, 2021