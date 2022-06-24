Stephanie Meadow just outside top 10 at PGA Championship

STEPHANIE MEADOW put herself in an encouraging position heading into the weekend at the Women’s PGA Championship.

The Jordanstown native’s second-round score of 69 left her on two under.

Advertisement

It means she is tied for 14th overall, and currently nine shots off the leader, South Korea’s In Gee Chun, who hit an incredible 64 in the opening round.

In addition, Meadow trails Jennifer Kupcho of the US and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, who are tied for second, by just three shots.

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire is facing an uphill task.

The Cavan native is tied for 50th on +2, after she followed up yesterday’s opening round of 74 with a 72.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

You can view the leaderboard in full here.