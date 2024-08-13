Ireland's Szmodics continues where he left off last season

Updated 23.08

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Sammie Szmodics scored twice as Blackburn booked their Carabao Cup second-round place with a comprehensive 6-1 victory over Stockport.

Szmodics’ double, Andreas Weimann’s strike and Yuki Ohashi’s header put Championship side Rovers in control as Makhtar Gueye and Jack Vale netted after half-time, while youngster Nathan Mapengu netted a consolation for League One County.

After County goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe denied Ohashi twice early on, Szmodics began the scoring inside eight minutes with a well-placed finish inside the box.

Blackburn doubled their lead after 20 minutes when Weimann drove into the area to slot home.

Szmodics’ second came from a fine half-volley into the bottom corner in the 25th minute, before Ohashi’s header from John Buckley’s cross secured Blackburn’s fourth.

Advertisement

Stockport’s first attempt came before half-time through Lee Williams’ deflected header, with Hinchliffe later diverting Arnor Sigurdsson’s effort behind.

After the break, Szmodics could have completed his hat-trick but fired just wide.

County grabbed one back through Mapengu’s low 67th-minute finish, before Hinchliffe’s fingertip save denied Gueye but from the following corner could not stop the Rovers substitute’s header.

Ohashi was denied a second on the line by Hinchliffe and later struck the woodwork, before substitute Vale swept home Blackburn’s sixth as full-time neared.

Elsewhere, League Two Fleetwood celebrated a shock 2-1 Carabao Cup comeback victory at home to Championship West Brom on Tuesday night.

The Baggies took an early lead through a cheeky Modou Faal finish, but the English third-tier side completed a fine turnaround in the first half thanks to impressive goals from Irish duo Ryan Graydon and Ronan Coughlan.

Ex-Ireland U21 international Mark McGuinness and Rubin Colwill scored second-half goals to send Cardiff into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

McGuinness, the subject of interest from Luton, finally broke the deadlock at Cardiff City Stadium in the 68th minute when his header from Ollie Tanner’s corner just crossed the line before being cleared by Jake Garrett.

First-half goals from Ireland U21 squad member Tyler Goodrham and Matt Phillips on his debut gave Championship new boys Oxford a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over League One Peterborough.

Posh were hoping to gain a measure of revenge for their play-off semi-final defeat by Oxford in May, but failed to convert good early chances.

A brace by Jordan Shipley and another from fellow Irish U21 graduate Joshua Kayode helped Shrewsbury beat Notts County 4-3 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in normal time. Conor Grant was on target for the visitors.

A goal by Dublin-born Millenic Alli was not enough for Exeter City — they drew 1-1 with Walsall before losing 4-3 on penalties.

Another Dubliner, Ruari Paton, scored his first goal since signing for Port Vale this summer in their 3-2 defeat by Barrow.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy