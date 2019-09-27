This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's Thomas Barr advances in World Championships

Elsewhere, there was disappointment for Michelle Finn.

By The42 Team Friday 27 Sep 2019, 8:40 PM
Ireland's Thomas Barr on the way to finishing second to qualify.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THOMAS BARR HAS finished second in his 400m heat at the World Championships in Doha tonight, qualifying for the semi-finals in the process.

The Waterford native finished with a time of 49.41 seconds, just behind the reigning world champion, Karsten Warholm of Norway (49.27).

Jabir Madari Plliyalil of India (49.62) and Kemar Mowatt of Jamaica (49.63) also booked their spots in Saturday’s semis, as they finished third and fourth respectively.

Elsewhere, there was disappointment for Michelle Finn, as she missed out on a place in Monday’s 3000m steeplechase final.

The 29-year-old — who previously represented Ireland at the Rio Olympics — finished ninth with a time of 9:47.44, a little over six seconds off her personal best, with only a top-three spot guaranteeing her progress.

Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya won the race with a time of 9:18.01, while USA’s Courtney Frerichs (9:18.42) and Germany’s Gesa Felicitas Krause (9:18.82) were second and third respectively. 

