Ireland's Wiffen qualifies for freestyle final

IRELAND’S DANIEL WIFFEN has secured a place in the 400m Freestyle Final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar today.

Ranked ninth going into the event, the Armagh native finished third in his heat and fourth overall with a time of 3:45.52, just outside his personal best of 3:44.35.

Wiffen will be back in action later today for the final, which is due to start at 4.02pm Irish time.

The 22-year-old, who won three gold medals last December and set a new World Record at the European Short Course Championships in Romania, said afterwards: “I just went for the chill option, I didn’t want to go too fast, my goal was to try and make the final at this meet because I’ve never done this before, so I mean that’s what I did and I’m happy.

“I wasn’t really that rested for Europeans and I’m fully rested for this, so I’m looking forward to what this week is going to bring, but 400m Freestyle Final tonight and we’ll see if I can push up the ranks a bit.”

Meanwhile, the Ireland Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay team face a nervous wait to find out if they have qualified for the Olympics.

Erin Riordan, Grace Davison, Maria Godden and Victoria Catterson registered a time of 3:43.95 in this morning’s heats and finished 10th overall.

However, the previous time of 3:41.75, set by Riordan, Catterson, Mona McSharry and Danielle Hill from the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka in 2023, was fast enough to keep them in 16th spot (the top 16 qualify for the Olympics).

Nonetheless, Slovenia could take Ireland’s spot if they are quicker than 3:41.75 in tonight’s final.

Elsewhere, in the 100m Breaststroke, Darragh Greene was 20th overall, finishing with a time of 1:00.70, which left him just outside the semi-final places.

In the 50m Butterfly heats Shane Ryan narrowly missed his personal best time of 23.67, clocking 23.83 for 26th place overall.

Ryan will be back in action on Wednesday for his main event, the 100m Freestyle.