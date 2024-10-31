IRFU confirms 'A' inter-provincial championship with a new trophy

THE IRFU HAS confirmed that an ‘A’ inter-provincial men’s championship will kick off next month, with a new trophy to be awarded to the winners.

Each of the provinces’ second-string sides will play six games this season, with the final round set for May.

The inter-pro championship will use a similar match points-scoring system to the URC, with the winners lifting a “legacy trophy” the IRFU is commissioning to mark its 150th anniversary celebrations.

The championship gets underway on 16 November with Leinster A visiting the Connacht Eagles at Creggs RFC, with the IRFU keen for local clubs to host these games.

The following weekend, Ulster welcome Munster to Ballymacaran Park, home of Ballynahinch RFC, while Leinster will host Connacht at Terenure RFC’s home ground of Lakelands.

New Ormond Park, where Nenagh Ormond RFC recently opened their new artificial surface, will be the venue for Munster’s clash with Ulster at the end of November, with further venues and exact dates to be confirmed.

16 November is the only date in the championship that directly overlaps with All-Ireland League fixtures.

“We’re delighted to kick-start the Men’s ‘A’ Interprovincial Championship which will provide a host of players with a further means of developing in a meaningful competition,” said IRFU performance director David Humphreys.

Connacht Eagles in action against Ulster A last year. John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

“With the success of the Emerging Ireland Tours, coupled with the return of an ‘A’ international against England next year, it is vital that we continue to provide players at provincial and Club levels with opportunities to impress outside of the traditional URC and EPCR fixture windows.

“Discussions have been ongoing for some time to provide players with meaningful games and all four provinces are unanimously supportive of this competition. It is also great to see provinces taking matches around their local clubs.

“It is anticipated that as the competition progresses over the coming seasons these fixtures won’t clash with Energia All-Ireland League fixtures for the most part, thus potentially also offering players from the Club game with an opportunity to impress.

“This competition will form another important part of the representative pathway from Energia AIL to URC levels for Academy players upwards over the coming seasons.”

The IRFU says ticket details for these games will be confirmed by the provinces.

Interprovincial ‘A’ Championship:

Saturday 16 November:

Connacht Eagles v Leinster ‘A’ (Creggs RFC, 1pm)

Friday 22 November:

Ulster ‘A’ v Connacht Eagles (Ballymacaran Park, 3pm)

Leinster ‘A’ v Munster ‘A’ (Lakelands, 5pm)

Friday 29 November:

Munster ‘A’ v Ulster ‘A’ (New Ormond Park, 3pm)

Friday 20 December:

Ulster ‘A’ v Munster ‘A’ (tbc, 3pm)

Saturday 21 December:

Leinster ‘A’ v Connacht Eagles (Ollie Campbell Park, 2pm)

28/29 December:

Connacht Eagles v Ulster ‘A’ (tbc)

Munster ‘A’ v Leinster ‘A’ (tbc)

9/10 May:

Connacht Eagles v Munster ‘A’ (tbc)

Leinster ‘A’ v Ulster ‘A’ (tbc)

16/17 May:

Munster ‘A’ v Connacht Eagles (tbc)

Ulster ‘A’ v Leinster ‘A’ (tbc)