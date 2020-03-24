This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 24 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

IRFU make €500,000 available to clubs in light of coronavirus disruption

The union also confirmed they will put in place a moratorium on all club loan repayments for four months.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 7:18 PM
1 hour ago 801 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5056641
The IRFU have made €500,000 available to clubs in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
The IRFU have made €500,000 available to clubs in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The IRFU have made €500,000 available to clubs in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

THE IRFU HAVE announced that they will make €500,000 available to clubs in a bid to ease the financial issues brought on the coronavirus pandemic.

The union also confirmed that they will put in place a moratorium on all club loan repayments for four months, starting from 1 April.

In a statement, the IRFU said Domestic Game Director Colin McEntee will advise clubs how the funding is to be applied “as soon as is practicable.”

The move will be welcomed by clubs who have been faced with significant financial losses following last week’s announcement that the domestic season was to be cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The Irish Rugby Football Union will make €500,000 available to clubs in light of the Covid-19 crisis,” the statement read.

“Following a review of its financial position, the Union has agreed to the funding and Domestic Game Director, Colin McEntee, will be advising clubs how the fund is to be applied as soon as is practicable.

“The IRFU has confirmed the funding directly to clubs today in a communication that provided them with additional guidance and advice in relation to the on-going operation of their clubs during this unprecedented crisis.”

The statement also clarified the situation surrounding the large number of clubs who have loans with the IRFU.

“Loans in excess of €4 million have been made available to clubs by the IRFU under its current Financial Assistance Scheme. A moratorium on all club loan repayments will be put in place for a period of four months, effective from April 1st, 2020,” the statement continued.

“This will benefit the 56 clubs with payments outstanding to a value of over €150,000 during this period.”

The IRFU also encouraged all of its clubs to draw on any government assistance available to them.

Related Reads

21.03.20 Italy international Mbanda joins coronavirus fight as volunteer worker in Parma
10.03.20 Farrell wary of over-loading Test schedule around November
09.03.20 Farrell says Ireland players were deflated to hear of France postponement

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie