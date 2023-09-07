IRFU extend deal with Canterbury for another four years

CANTERBURY, the kit partner to Irish Rugby, has today announced a four-year extension to their partnership with the Irish Rugby Football Union, which will be in place until the end of the 2028 season.

The renewal, which spans all national teams including men’s, women’s, underage and Sevens, marks nearly a quarter of a century of the partnership.

The longevity of the relationship is reflected in the fact that Keith Wood and Sarahjane Belton were the first men’s and women’s team captains to lead out Ireland whilst wearing a green jersey designed and manufactured by Canterbury.

In their role as Official Kit Partner to the IRFU, Canterbury will continue to produce match day and training wear, incorporating what their press release terms as, ‘advanced technologies and cutting-edge design, as well as a wide range of supporter wear designed to meet the needs of all Irish Rugby supporters’.

Canterbury has also extended its title sponsorship of the IRFU’s ‘Canterbury Give It A Try’ programme, a grassroots initiative designed to give girls aged between 8 and 14 the opportunity to learn how to play rugby in a fun and safe environment.

Since 2020, over five thousand girls have participated in the programme.