IRFU aim to meet 40% gender balance target on committee by end of year

THE IRFU HAS endorsed a proposal to achieve 40% gender representation on the union’s committee by the end of this year, with the move described as “an important milestone” for the governing body.

Female representation on the IRFU’s committee stood at 13% when a proposal to achieve the 40% target was unanimously approved in February of this year. At the union’s AGM at Aviva Stadium today, it was agreed the IRFU will make the necessary amendments to its laws in ensure that 40% target can be achieved on schedule.

Speaking about the law changes IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said: “The IRFU is committed to meeting the 40% gender balance target by the end of this year and today’s decision by council will allow us achieve this.

“Over the past few months we have engaged and consulted with our stakeholders on the changes required to achieve 40% gender representation on the IRFU Committee, and I welcome council’s unanimous support today.

“This is an important milestone in our history and one which will pave the way for greater diversity and inclusion in Irish Rugby.”

In December of last year, Minister for Sport Catherine Martin warned of potential financial consequences for sporting bodies that did not meet the target of 40% female representation by the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, Greg Barrett has been elected the 134th President of the IRFU, replacing John Robinson.

Barrett is a member of Cork Constitution FC and was part of the historic Munster team who beat the All Blacks in Thomond Park in 1978.

Barrett has served as captain, President and Chair of Management of Cork Con and has been a Munster delegate on the IRFU Committee since 2013.

Since his appointment to the IRFU Committee he has acted as chair of various IRFU sub committees and in 2017 was appointed Chairman of the IRFU Rugby Committee. He has also been a member of the Munster and Ireland Professional Game Boards.

In July 2020 Greg was elected to the position of Junior Vice President of the IRFU and is also a member of the IRFU Management Committee.

“I have been involved in rugby for my entire life from my early days in CBC Cork and have had the honour of playing for my club, my province, and my country,” Barrett said.

“To now be the President of the Union is an absolute privilege.

“I look forward to visiting many clubs over the course of the year to see the fantastic work going on at grassroots level and discuss the future of Irish rugby with them.

“I am pleased to have been centrally involved in the sale of our lands at Newlands and the purchase of 10/12 Lansdowne Road on behalf of the Domestic game. The return from this investment will continually help enable the future strategic development of the domestic game in Ireland.”

As per previous years the financial statements for the Union will not be released until November.

