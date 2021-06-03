BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 3 June 2021
Advertisement

Development of Irish women's rugby is a 'long-term project,' says Nucifora

Ireland finished third in the Six Nations this year but suffered a heavy defeat to France.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 3 Jun 2021, 6:15 AM
50 minutes ago 150 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5455960
Ireland Women suffered a heavy defeat to France this year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland Women suffered a heavy defeat to France this year.
Ireland Women suffered a heavy defeat to France this year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE IRFU BELIEVES the development of women’s rugby is “a long-term project” amidst ongoing suggestions that Ireland Women should become a semi-professional or professional side to compete with the likes of England, France, and New Zealand.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora yesterday reiterated his belief that Irish rugby’s focus should be on growing the number of players in the women’s game before thinking about professionalism.

Ireland finished third in the Women’s Six Nations again this year behind England, who are professional, and France, who are on semi-professional contracts. Adam Griggs’ side suffered a heavy defeat to the French during the condensed championship.

That loss led to fresh calls for the IRFU to brings in contracts for its female players in order to allow them to train and recover to the same level as the best teams in the world.

However, Nucifora says Irish rugby needs to focus on its own development plan to grow playing numbers first.

“We’ve got to be realistic about what our starting point is, with the number of players that we have,” said Nucifora when asked how soon Ireland can compete with the likes of England and France.

“In some ways, it’s no different to the men’s game in how we want to broaden our talent pool. We’ve got to give better access to the game for the young girls and women and then support their development.

“You’ve got to build something that’s sustainable. At the moment as the game continues to grow at the elite level, the number of competitions that people are wanting teams to compete in… we’re like other countries, we’re stretched at the moment and we’re trying to catch up.

“To catch up and make it sustainable, we’ve got to invest in those underpinning structures of the game. We can’t just keep cherry-picking and put teams together that will continue to try and compete.

the-ireland-team-celebrate-after-the-game Ireland Women celebrate third place in the Six Nations. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“We have to invest, build those pathways to competitions and develop things, so that is a long-term project.

“The short-term reality is you have got to keep finding ways to compete, you’ve got to remain competitive while you’re doing that. That’s our challenge, we’re doing a reasonable job at the moment.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Someone described us as the best of the rest, that’s OK – it’s good to be the best of the rest, but we want to keep developing and we’ve got strategies that have been hampered by Covid.

“For 18 months, the women’s game has been shut down, our girls haven’t been able to play. Things we wanted to do in the performance area and the community area haven’t been possible, so that’s one of the things we’ve been hampered with.

“We’re determined to continue to build, yes we want to remain and become more competitive and, yes, we have strategies in place and have work to do in terms of building structures that will support that.

“It’s an exciting time ahead for women’s rugby.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie