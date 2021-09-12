IRFU and Leinster apologise for 'unacceptable error' regarding changing facilities at women's interpros

THE IRISH RUGBY Football Union [IRFU] and Leinster Rugby have apologised for an “unacceptable error” regarding temporary changing facilities at yesterday’s women’s interprovincial final-round double-header at Energia Park.

Connacht and Ulster played out a pulsating 12-12 draw in the opening clash in Donnybrook, with Munster claiming their first interpro title in three years with a 12-point victory over back-to-back champions Leinster afterwards.

Videos circulated on social media last night appeared to show the Connacht team’s pre-match base located beside bins in a derelict area.

Players told Her Sport that rats were running around beside them as they prepared.

A statement released by both the IRFU and Leinster Rugby on Twitter this evening reads:

“The IRFU and Leinster Rugby would like to apologise to players, management and representatives of Connacht Rugby and Ulster Rugby and are sorry for the inconvenience caused by an unacceptable error in relation to the positioning of temporary changing facilities.

“Due to current government guidelines, changing facilities are not available for amateur rugby teams.

“These temporary facilities should have been set up in a more appropriate area.

“The IRFU and Leinster Rugby are extremely sorry for the inconvenience to the teams and the upset this unacceptable error has caused.”

Leinster had the same changing facilities last week also.



Connacht have since released a statement welcoming the apology. It reads:

“Connacht Rugby acknowledges and welcomes the apology issued to our women’s squad and management for the changing facilities provided at last night’s fixture at Energia Park.

“Connacht Rugby along with the IRFU are proud of the strides we have made with women’s rugby, and the increased backing and support we have given our players, coaches and volunteers. TG4′s live coverage of the Connacht women’s fixture was also a very welcome development – the benefits of which ill be clear to see in both the short and long-term future.

“Finally, we’d like to thank this year’s playing squad and management for their incredible commitment since their first training session many months ago. They have represented the province with pride and we look forward to seeing continued development of women’s rugby in Connacht at all levels.”

