This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 20 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The right decision' - Reece goes from cancelled Connacht deal to the All Blacks

IRFU CEO Philip Browne believes the union and Connacht made the right call.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 20 Jul 2019, 9:00 AM
41 minutes ago 1,727 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4731444

AMONG THE POINTS of interest in today’s Rugby Championship clash between New Zealand and Argentina in Buenos Aires is a Test debut for 22-year-old Sevu Reece.

The flying wing will make his bow for the All Blacks after a sublime maiden Super Rugby season in which he scored 15 tries as the Crusaders secured their third title in a row.

While he’s in the ‘bolter’ category in terms of the World Cup, it’s difficult to argue the case that Reece doesn’t deserve a chance to show he can step up in the international game on purely rugby terms – his freakish pace, power, footwork, evasion skills and creativity are impossible to ignore.

Sevu Reece Reece scored 15 tries for the Crusaders as they won Super Rugby. Source: Photosport/Martin Hunter/INPHO

But Reece’s selection has drawn ire from some quarters in New Zealand and further afield, given that he was in court as recently as last October charged with assaulting his partner.

Before that court case, Reece had been set to move to Ireland to join Connacht – having signed a contract with the Irish province.

New Zealand publication Stuff reported that Connacht had submitted a letter to the court stating that a conviction would mean his contract was withdrawn.

Fiji native Reece pleaded guilty but was discharged without conviction. Among several other factors, the judge reportedly noted that a contract in Ireland could help Reece to provide for his family, with his partner having forgiven his actions.

But Reece’s contract with Connacht was cancelled.

“Connacht Rugby and the IRFU have taken the decision, following contact with Sevu Reece in relation to the circumstances of a recent court appearance, not to proceed with a contract to play with the province,” read a brief statement.

Reece’s rugby career was under threat, as his local Super Rugby side, the Chiefs, opted not to contract him either.

But the Crusaders suffered a blow when Fijian wing Manasa Mataele suffered a serious injury early in the 2019 Super Rugby season, with the Christchurch-based franchise calling on Reece to fill his place in their training squad.

Reece, who moved to New Zealand from Fiji as a teenager, impressed the Crusaders enough to earn a Super Rugby debut in March. Having scored against the Chiefs on that occasion, he never looked back in racking up 15 scintillating tries to help the Crusaders to trophy glory.

All Blacks boss Steve Hansen subsequently called Reece – who qualifies for New Zealand on residency grounds – up to his Rugby Championship squad and now the pacy wide man will make his Test debut for the All Blacks.

inpho_01540767 Reece moved to New Zealand from Fiji as a teenager. Source: Photosport/Martin Hunter/INPHO

What happens next remains to be seen – Hansen has come under fire for some of his comments surrounding this wing’s call-up and domestic violence – but the turnaround in Reece’s fortunes in the space of 10 months has been remarkable.

The IRFU, which was naturally centrally involved in the decision to cancel Reece’s contract with Connacht, has no regrets about its call last year.

The union’s CEO, Philip Browne, said yesterday that the IRFU and Connacht had made the correct call.

“For us, it was the right decision,” said Browne yesterday. “For Connacht, it was the right decision and for the IRFU. At the end of the day, we have values and you either stand by your values or you don’t.

“We effectively said, ‘We think this is not the greatest thing for us to do.’ At the same time, you obviously have to look at the fact that every person has their own challenges and it’s not for us to be, effectively, judgemental on the individual.

“But at the same time, it’s important for us that we live the values that we put up on the wall.

“I think it was the right decision.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie