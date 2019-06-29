This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish 7s top their pool in Marcoussis to guarantee place in Olympic qualifiers

The Girls in Green will also face England in a quarter-final tomorrow morning.

By The42 Team Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 9:59 PM
41 minutes ago 933 Views 1 Comment
File photo of Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
File photo of Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE IRISH WOMEN’S Sevens side have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Grand Prix Series leg in Marcoussis as pool winners following a clean sweep of victories against Spain, Italy and Scotland. 

The results have guaranteed Stan McDowell’s team a place at the Olympic qualification tournament for Europe in Kazan on 13-14 July, and the final rankings at this tournament in Marcoussis will decide the seedings for that qualifier. 

On top of all of that, Ireland will also face England at the quarter-final stage, kicking off at 10.44am tomorrow morning, Irish time. 

A brace of tries from Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, along with a touchdown from Aimee-Leigh Murphy Crowe gave Ireland a 15-0 win over Spain in their opening game, and they followed it with an emphatic 41-5 win against Italy in which Hannah Tyrrell scored four tries. 

Murphy Crowe added to her haul in this game, with tries also scored by Louise Galvin and Megan Burns. 

The hardest-fought victory was the third – a 22-14 win against Scotland in which Murphy Crowe scored two tries, with another pair shared by Brittany Hogan and Lucy Mullhall. 

The game against England is being streamed live on rugbyeurope.tv. 

