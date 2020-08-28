O'Connor and Tuohy shine as Geelong roar back from 36 points down

IRELAND’S MARK O’CONNOR and Zach Tuohy were among the star turns this morning as the Geelong Cats overturned their largest first-quarter deficit since 1931 to underline their title credentials.

Tuohy was playing his 199th match in the 10.12 to 9.7 AFL win over the Western Bulldogs and will be carrying a bruise into his landmark double century as he felt he had just received his hardest hit yet in his time Down Under.

“I dunno who got me, but I’d like to buy him a pint. That was a fair hit.”



- Zach Tuohy 🍻 pic.twitter.com/fMkjloUand — 7AFL (@7AFL) August 28, 2020

Dingle native O’Connor kicked a crucial goal in the third quarter as the Cats moved to within 11 points of the Bulldogs. Having been 36 down in the first quarter they won out by 11 to remain top of the standings ahead of their 13th appearance in the finals round in 14 years.

O'Connor goes bang and the Cats are right in this!



Game on 🙌#AFLDogsCats pic.twitter.com/TdX9SqxieB — AFL (@AFL) August 28, 2020