Dublin: 13 °C Friday 28 August, 2020
O'Connor and Tuohy shine as Geelong roar back from 36 points down

The win kept the Cats at the top of the standings and in fine form for another tilt at the title.

By Sean Farrell Friday 28 Aug 2020, 2:52 PM
44 minutes ago 839 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5189097
Mark O'Connor celebrates his goal.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

IRELAND’S MARK O’CONNOR and Zach Tuohy were among the star turns this morning as the Geelong Cats overturned their largest first-quarter deficit since 1931 to underline their title credentials.

Tuohy was playing his 199th match in the 10.12 to 9.7 AFL win over the Western Bulldogs and will be carrying a bruise into his landmark double century as he felt he had just received his hardest hit yet in his time Down Under.

Dingle native O’Connor kicked a crucial goal in the third quarter as the Cats moved to within 11 points of the Bulldogs. Having been 36 down in the first quarter they won out by 11 to remain top of the standings ahead of their 13th appearance in the finals round in 14 years.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

