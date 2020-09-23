Irish AFL player Conor Glass to return home after retiring with immediate effect

IRISH AFL STAR Conor Glass will retire with immediate effect, it has been confirmed.

The 22-year-old, the first Irishman to represent Hawthorn, is now set to return home.

The Derry youngster, who joined the club in October 2015 as a Category B rookie, played 21 times in total in the AFL.

Homesickness was cited as a factor in the decision of the former Derry minor player, who captained the Oak Leaf minor side to Ulster glory in 2015 and helped them reach the All-Ireland semi-final.

“Conor has spent four and a half years at Hawthorn and has been totally committed to his AFL career the whole way through,” said Hawks chief of football Graham Wright, as quoted by the official AFL website.

“While he will be missed around the club, the pull home has always been there for Conor and we fully support his decision.

“We thank both Conor and his family for his service to our club, the will always be a part of the Hawthorn family.

‘We wish Conor all the best in his future endeavours.”