BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 23 September 2020
Advertisement

Irish AFL player Conor Glass to return home after retiring with immediate effect

Homesickness was cited as a factor in the decision.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 9:20 AM
38 minutes ago 1,945 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5212493
Glass played 21 times in the AFL.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Glass played 21 times in the AFL.
Glass played 21 times in the AFL.
Image: AAP/PA Images

IRISH AFL STAR Conor Glass will retire with immediate effect, it has been confirmed.

The 22-year-old, the first Irishman to represent Hawthorn, is now set to return home.

The Derry youngster, who joined the club in October 2015 as a Category B rookie, played 21 times in total in the AFL.

Homesickness was cited as a factor in the decision of the former Derry minor player, who captained the Oak Leaf minor side to Ulster glory in 2015 and helped them reach the All-Ireland semi-final.

“Conor has spent four and a half years at Hawthorn and has been totally committed to his AFL career the whole way through,” said Hawks chief of football Graham Wright, as quoted by the official AFL website.

“While he will be missed around the club, the pull home has always been there for Conor and we fully support his decision.

“We thank both Conor and his family for his service to our club, the will always be a part of the Hawthorn family. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

‘We wish Conor all the best in his future endeavours.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie