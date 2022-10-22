Fryers takes European silver after defeat to world champ in final

CAITLIN FRYERS WILL depart her first ever Women’s European Elite Championships as a silver medallist after she was defeated in her 50kg decider by Turkey’s reigning world champion Buse Naz Çakıroğlu.

The 22-year-old Belfast woman, competing for the first time at this level in Budva, Montenegro, brought plenty of aggression and activity but was ultimately outclassed by the far more experienced Turkish sensation, whose reflexes and counter-punching precision were almost picture-perfect.

Advertisement

Çakıroğlu ultimately took the bout on a lopsided unanimous decision and was full value for her victory. Fryers, meanwhile, is entitled to apply for €40,000 ‘podium’ funding from Sport Ireland for 2023 as a result of her European silver.

The first of five Irish boxers competing in European finals today, the ‘Mac’ woman was unfortunate to drop the first round on all five judges’ scorecards, her aggression not finding favour with any of the official observers.

It was all Çakıroğlu from that point, however. She weathered the early storm to take control of the contest from the backfoot, dominating to the finish with sharp counters and two-punch combinations.

Kellie Harrington, Amy Broadhurst, Christina Desmond and Aoife O’Rourke will compete in their respective European finals later today.

Ireland squad