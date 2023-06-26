Harrington and Lehane just one win from Paris after victories in Poland

REIGNING OLYMPIC LIGHTWEIGHT champion and Irish teammate Jenny Lehane are each just one win away from securing qualification for the Paris Olympics next summer after their respective successes during Monday’s afternoon session at the European Games in Kraków-Małopolska, Poland.

Harrington was in merciless form as she battered Armenia’s Elida Kocharyan to take a 5-0 unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 30-24, 30-26×2) and reach the 60kg quarter-finals.

The 33-year-old will face Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson, who she has beaten three times previously, for another European medal and a spot on the plane to Paris next year.

#TeamIreland's 54kg Jennifer Lehane has won her #EG2023 last 16 bout - and is one win away from a podium finish, and #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/5VkRXSIuI4 — IABA (@IABABOXING) June 26, 2023

At 54kg, Meath woman Jenny Lehane also earned a 5-0 verdict over 2021 European Youth champion Antonia Giannakopoulou of Greece, albeit theirs was a far tighter contest.

Lehane, 24, had a point deducted for holding in the first but out-muscled and out-hustled her 19-year-old opponent to take the bout on scores of 29-27 x2, 28-28 x3.

Standing in Lehane’s way in her 54kg quarter-final will be the formidable Bulgarian Stanimira Petrova, a world champion in 2014 who has since won five European medals — including gold at these Games four years ago.

Four more Irish boxers — Kelyn Cassidy, Jack Marley, Amy Broadhurst and Sean Mari — will be in action later today.