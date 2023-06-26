Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Kellie Harrington celebrates (file pic).
# Boxing
Harrington and Lehane just one win from Paris after victories in Poland
Two from two so far for Ireland on Monday.
434
2
51 minutes ago

REIGNING OLYMPIC LIGHTWEIGHT champion and Irish teammate Jenny Lehane are each just one win away from securing qualification for the Paris Olympics next summer after their respective successes during Monday’s afternoon session at the European Games in Kraków-Małopolska, Poland.

Harrington was in merciless form as she battered Armenia’s Elida Kocharyan to take a 5-0 unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 30-24, 30-26×2) and reach the 60kg quarter-finals.

The 33-year-old will face Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson, who she has beaten three times previously, for another European medal and a spot on the plane to Paris next year.

At 54kg, Meath woman Jenny Lehane also earned a 5-0 verdict over 2021 European Youth champion Antonia Giannakopoulou of Greece, albeit theirs was a far tighter contest.

Lehane, 24, had a point deducted for holding in the first but out-muscled and out-hustled her 19-year-old opponent to take the bout on scores of 29-27 x2, 28-28 x3.

Standing in Lehane’s way in her 54kg quarter-final will be the formidable Bulgarian Stanimira Petrova, a world champion in 2014 who has since won five European medals — including gold at these Games four years ago.

Four more Irish boxers — Kelyn Cassidy, Jack Marley, Amy Broadhurst and Sean Mari — will be in action later today.

Author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
