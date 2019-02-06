This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Spike to make Boston return on bumper St Patrick's weekend for Irish boxing in America

Katie Taylor and Jono Carroll have world-title fights on Friday 15 March, while Michael Conlan returns to Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 2:28 PM
Spike O'Sullivan celebrates his comeback victory in Castlebar in December.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Spike O'Sullivan celebrates his comeback victory in Castlebar in December.
Spike O'Sullivan celebrates his comeback victory in Castlebar in December.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CORK’S SPIKE O’SULLIVAN will make his ring return on Saturday 16 March as he attempts to secure a world-title shot in his new division of light-middleweight.

O’Sullivan, 29-3 with 20 wins quick, will face hard-hitting local Khiary Gray [16-4, 12KOs] in an eight-round contest at the House of Blues in Boston.

Spike-Gray will be the co-main event to Murphys Boxing’s fourth instalment of their annual St Patrick’s Day Clash. The Massachusetts-based promotional company was founded by Dropkick Murphys lead singer Ken Casey in 2014.

O’Sullivan, who is co-promoted by Murphys and Golden Boy, rebounded from defeat to David Lemieux in Las Vegas last September with a points win over 40-fight Hungarian veteran Gabor Gorbics in Castlebar two months ago, on the undercard of Ray Moylette’s homecoming thriller with Christian Uruzquieta.

“Boston is a home away from home for me,” said Spike, who has fought in Beantown or its surrounding areas on no fewer than 10 occasions.

Murphys Boxing Saint Patrick’s Day events are not to be missed. The crowd is insane and I’m coming to give them what they wanna see… A fight!

Katie Taylor celebrates her victory Katie Taylor, Jono Carroll and Michael Conlan all have major fights Stateside on St Patrick's weekend. Source: Tom Hogan/INPHO

O’Sullivan’s encounter with Gray falls between two huge nights for Irish professional boxing. On Friday 15 March, Katie Taylor [12-0, 5KOs] faces Rose Volante [14-0, 8KOs] in a world-title unification clash in Philadelphia before Dublin’s Jono Carroll [16-0-1, 3KOs] challenges hometown hero Tevin Farmer [28-4-1, 6KOs] for the IBF World super-featherweight title on the same Matchroom bill.

On St Patrick’s Day — the Sunday — former Olympic bronze medalist Michael Conlan [10-0, 6KOs] headlines again at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden where he faces a career-best opponent in Ruben Garcia Hernandez [24-3-2, 10KOs].

Conlan’s former gym-mate and Irish amateur team-mate Jason Quigley of Donegal [15-0, 11KOs] is also in line to fight Stateside on the same weekend.

