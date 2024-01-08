Aaron McKenna lands career-biggest test in Liverpool, while Callum Walsh announces MSG return

UNBEATEN MONAGHAN MIDDLEWEIGHT Aaron McKenna will take on the biggest test of his professional career in just under a fortnight’s time when he faces England’s Linus Udofia in Liverpool.

‘The Silencer’ from Smithborough, who boasts a blemishless professional record of 17-0 with eight knockouts, will defend a rankings belt against former British-title challenger Udofia (19-2, 9KOs).

McKenna, 24, and the Nigerian-born Udofia, 30, will meet on the undercard of Natasha Jonas’ welterweight world title bout with Mikaela Mayer at the M&S Bank Arena, live on Sky Sports.

McKenna, for whom victory would point the way towards world-title contention, last fought in June when he passed his previous biggest test in the form of unbeaten Angolan slugger Uisma Lima in London.

Udofia has suffered defeat twice in his last four outings, but to high-level opposition in British rivals Denzel Bentley and Kieron Conway.

Elsewhere, Cork light-middleweight Callum Walsh has confirmed that he will again headline at Madison Square Garden’s 5,000-capacity Theater venue on Friday 15 March.

The 22-year-old Walsh, whose professional record reads 9-0(7KOs), out-boxed dangerous Bronx native Ismael Villarreal at the same venue in November and will return for a second consecutive New York main event on St Patrick’s Weekend.

Walsh, who trains in Los Angeles under Hall of Famer Freddie Roach, is promoted by Tom Loeffler and heavily backed by UFC president Dana White.

An opponent for the Cobh native in March is yet to be announced, but the bout will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.