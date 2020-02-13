13-strong Irish boxing team announced for 2020 Olympic qualifier

Michael Nevin, Michaela Walsh, Kurt Walker and Kellie Harrington (four in centre) all get the nod. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE IRISH BOXING team has been announced for the upcoming 2020 European Olympic qualifier in London.

A team of 13 will travel across the water for the meet, which runs from 14-24 March.

2018 world champion Kellie Harrington is joined on a strong female team by Michaela Walsh, Ceire Smith, Christina Desmond and Aoife O’Rourke.

Last year’s European champion Kurt Walker is also eyeing qualification, along with Belfast native Brendan Irvine.

And George Bates, Aidan Walsh, Michael Nevin, Emmett Brennan, Kirill Afanasev and Dean Gardiner all travel to the British capital to compete at different weight classes.

Team Ireland

Ceire Smith (51kg)

Michaela Walsh (57kg)

Kellie Harrington (60kg)

Christina Desmond (69kg)

Aoife O’Rourke (75kg)

Brendan Irvine (52kg)

Kurt Walker (57kg)

George Bates (63kg)

Aidan Walsh (69kg)

Michael Nevin (75g)

Emmett Brennan (81kg)

Kirill Afanasev (91kg)

Dean Gardiner (91kg+)

Source: IABABOXING Twitter.

