Irish defender departs Ipswich on loan

KILMARNOCK HAVE continued a busy week of recruitment by signing defender Corrie Ndaba on a season-long loan from Ipswich.

The 23-year-old Irish centre-half came through the academy at Town but has made only five first-team appearances for his parent club.

Ndaba has had several loan spells in recent seasons, most notably at Killie’s local rivals Ayr in the first half of 2021 and at Salford, where he won the Supporters’ Player of the Year award in 2021-22.

He spent last on loan at Burton and Fleetwood, making a total of 19 appearances across the campaign.

Ndaba’s arrival was announced a day after Killie completed the triple signing of attacker Matty Kennedy, midfielder Kyle Magennis and on-loan Bournemouth goalkeeper Will Dennis.

The Ayrshire club also revealed on Thursday that 24-year-old English defender Jack Sanders, who spent last season on loan at Cove Rangers, has signed a new one-year contract for the upcoming campaign.