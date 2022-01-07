Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Friday 7 January 2022
Advertisement

Irish defender Jimmy Dunne earns Player of the Month honours for QPR

The 24-year-old Dundalk native has settled in well since his summer transfer from Burnley.

By Paul Dollery Friday 7 Jan 2022, 4:23 PM
1 hour ago 1,034 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5648745
Jimmy Dunne in possession for QPR during last week's fixture against Bristol City.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Jimmy Dunne in possession for QPR during last week's fixture against Bristol City.
Jimmy Dunne in possession for QPR during last week's fixture against Bristol City.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

JIMMY DUNNE’S RECENT form for Queens Park Rangers has been recognised with the club’s Player of Month award for December.

The 24-year-old centre-back from Dundalk, who saw off competition from Yoann Barbet and Chris Willock, received 53% of the votes submitted by fans of the Championship promotion chasers.

Dunne has now made nine consecutive starts for QPR, who he joined last summer after five years on the books at Burnley.

The West London outfit are currently in fifth place, as they bid to end a six-year absence from the Premier League.

A former Ireland U21 international, Dunne remains uncapped at senior level despite featuring in squads under both Martin O’Neill and Mick McCarthy.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie