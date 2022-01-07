Irish defender Jimmy Dunne earns Player of the Month honours for QPR

Jimmy Dunne in possession for QPR during last week's fixture against Bristol City.

JIMMY DUNNE’S RECENT form for Queens Park Rangers has been recognised with the club’s Player of Month award for December.

The 24-year-old centre-back from Dundalk, who saw off competition from Yoann Barbet and Chris Willock, received 53% of the votes submitted by fans of the Championship promotion chasers.

Dunne has now made nine consecutive starts for QPR, who he joined last summer after five years on the books at Burnley.

The West London outfit are currently in fifth place, as they bid to end a six-year absence from the Premier League.

A former Ireland U21 international, Dunne remains uncapped at senior level despite featuring in squads under both Martin O’Neill and Mick McCarthy.