Brighton receive O'Hora bid as Irish youngster impresses out on loan

WARREN O’HORA COULD leave Brighton & Hove Albion permanently before the January transfer window closes.

MK Dons manager Russell Martin revealed today that the League One side have lodged a bid to sign the central defender, who has impressed since moving to Milton Keynes on a season-long loan in August.

O’Hora has since made 17 appearances for Martin’s side, who currently sit in 16th place in the third tier of English football.

The 21-year-old Dubliner – named Young Player of the Year at Brighton for 2019-20 – was handed a one-year contract extension last summer but he has yet to make a first-team breakthrough with the Premier League club.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game against Peterborough United, Martin expressed his desire to secure O’Hora’s services on a long-term basis.

“We are trying to make it permanent,” the MK Dons boss said. “Warren has shown what a capable player he can be. He’s really improved. His mentality and attitude into developing himself and buying into what we’re trying to do is brilliant.

“I love his character, and for a young lad he’s a real leader. Of course, we’d love to make him ours and not just have him on loan.

“Brighton have been great in letting him out on loan and recognising Warren wants to progress and kick on, play regularly and call somewhere his home. Hopefully we’re getting close to being able to do that.”

O’Hora joined Brighton from Bohemians in January 2018 after making 11 Premier Division appearances for the League of Ireland club as an 18-year-old during the 2017 season.

His form for MK Dons, where he has regularly played alongside senior international Richard Keogh in defence, earned him a Republic of Ireland U21 call-up for a training camp in September.

Martin added: “I’m really pleased to work with him and there’s a lot of improvement still to make. He’s a player we want to grow with us and to keep improving.”