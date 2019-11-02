This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish duo on target as Newcastle and Brighton pick up victories

Shane Duffy and Ciaran Clark helped their respective sides secure wins.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 2 Nov 2019, 5:30 PM
Brighton and Hove Albion's Shane Duffy (top right) celebrates scoring.
IRELAND INTERNATIONAL SHANE Duffy came off the bench to score as Brighton beat Norwich 2-0 in the Premier League today

Leandro Trossard got the other goal in a game that saw Aaron Connolly start again, before being taken off in the 86th minute.

Meanwhile, another Irish centre back, Ciaran Clark, was on target, as Newcastle beat West Ham 3-2.

David McGoldrick, John Egan and Enda Stevens all started, as Sheffield United beat Burnley 3-0.

Jefd Hendrick and Robbie Brady both featured for the Clarets, with the latter coming off the bench after 59 minutes.

Elsewhere, Matt Doherty played, as Wolves draw 1-1 with Arsenal. Raul Jimenez’s header 14 minutes from time cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 21st-minute opener.

Unai Emery’s problems mounted as fifth placed Arsenal surrendered the lead for the third time in a week.

The Gunners appeared to have put the issues surrounding Granit Xhaka to one side, the midfielder watching from home after swearing at supporters last week, when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck.

The Gabon striker, captain with Xhaka absent, bagged his 50th Arsenal goal in the 21st minute.

But Emery has now overseen a run of two wins from the last nine league games after Jimenez rose to header in an equaliser with 14 minutes remaining.

Additional reporting by AFP

