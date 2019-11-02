Irish duo on target as Newcastle and Brighton pick up victories

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL SHANE Duffy came off the bench to score as Brighton beat Norwich 2-0 in the Premier League today

Leandro Trossard got the other goal in a game that saw Aaron Connolly start again, before being taken off in the 86th minute.

Meanwhile, another Irish centre back, Ciaran Clark, was on target, as Newcastle beat West Ham 3-2.

David McGoldrick, John Egan and Enda Stevens all started, as Sheffield United beat Burnley 3-0.

Jefd Hendrick and Robbie Brady both featured for the Clarets, with the latter coming off the bench after 59 minutes.

Elsewhere, Matt Doherty played, as Wolves draw 1-1 with Arsenal. Raul Jimenez’s header 14 minutes from time cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 21st-minute opener.

Unai Emery’s problems mounted as fifth placed Arsenal surrendered the lead for the third time in a week.

The Gunners appeared to have put the issues surrounding Granit Xhaka to one side, the midfielder watching from home after swearing at supporters last week, when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck.

The Gabon striker, captain with Xhaka absent, bagged his 50th Arsenal goal in the 21st minute.

But Emery has now overseen a run of two wins from the last nine league games after Jimenez rose to header in an equaliser with 14 minutes remaining.

Additional reporting by AFP

