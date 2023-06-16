Irish duo released by West Ham

IRISH DUO Mipo Odubeko and Armstrong Oko-Flex have both been released by West Ham, the club have announced.

Both Dublin-born players have represented Ireland at underage level, with Oko-Flex currently part of Jim Crawford’s Ireland U21 squad.

20-year-old Odubeko made two first-team appearances for West Ham, appearing off the bench in their FA Cup ties against Stockport and Man United at the beginning of 2021.

He subsequently had loan spells at Huddersfield, Doncaster and Port Vale, scoring four goals in 27 appearances for the latter last season.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Oko-Flex already has two first-team appearances at Celtic under his belt, while his sole senior game for the Hammers came as a late substitute in their 3-0 win over Viborg in the Europa Conference League last August.

He went on to make 13 appearances for Swansea in the Championship last season before being recalled from his loan there in January.

Ex-Ireland U21 international Conor Coventry remains on the books at the club, having spent last season on loan with Championship side Rotherham.

Meanwhile, Manuel Lanzini will leave West Ham when his contract expires at the end of June.

The Argentinian midfielder joined the Hammers from United Arab Emirates side Al Jazira in the summer of 2015 and has made 226 appearances, scoring 32 goals.

Lanzini’s most memorable moment was his long-range equaliser at Tottenham in 2020 as West Ham came from 3-0 down to snatch a 3-3 draw.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a return to Argentina and former club River Plate.

Manager David Moyes told the club website: “Manu is a fantastic professional, a really good lad, and whichever club he joins will have an excellent player on their hands.

“We are sorry to see him go, but he deserves the opportunity to play more regularly elsewhere, and we wish him well in his next adventure.”

Brian Kinnear, Asher Falase, and Jamal Baptiste are also departing the club, while Angelo Ogbonna has been offered a new contract.

Additional reporting by Press Association