Ireland's Seth Dunwoody (file pic). SWpix/Alex Whitehead/INPHO
Take a Bow

Irish riders secure top-10 finishes at World Championships

It was a good day for Seth Dunwoody and Conor Murphy.
8.28pm, 23 Sep 2024
557
1

IRISH DUO Seth Dunwoody and Conor Murphy secured top 10 finishes at the World Championships in Zurich today.

Competing in the Men’s Junior Individual Time Trial, Dunwoody finished fifth with a time of 28:32.37.

Meanwhile, Murphy was 10th in 28:50.73.

Both Irish riders came within 45 seconds of France’s Paul Seixas, who claimed gold in the 66-man race along a 24.9km route.

“So today’s time trial was my main goal of the season,” Dunwoody said. “It’s a time trial that has been on the forefront of my mind for the past six to seven months due to how well the course suited me as well as my passion and love for the discipline.

“I managed to squeeze everything out of my legs today, although not as much as I had expected. But I can still be proud of this result. It’s my first major time trial championship and I hope to be at many more up fighting for medals.”

In addition, brothers Darren and Adam Rafferty were in action in the Men’s U23 Individual Time Trial. 

21-year-old Darren finished sixth with a time of 37:44.22 while 18-year-old Adam was 10th in 38:00.37 in the 70-man race with a 29.9km route.

It has been an encouraging few months for Adam, who won the Men’s U23 Individual Time Trial Irish National Championship in June.

Meanwhile, the brothers’ sister Aliyah competes in the Women’s Junior Individual Time Trial alongside Lucy Bénézet Minns tomorrow.

