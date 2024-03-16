Former Ireland assistant coach still without win in first eight games at Blackburn

JOHN EUSTACE’S LONG wait for a first win as Blackburn boss continues after his side ground out a goalless draw at Middlesbrough.

It was a sixth draw in eight games for Rovers since Eustace, who had a brief stint as Stephen Kenny’s assistant coach with the Republic of Ireland, replaced Jon Dahl Tomasson in the dugout and their third on the bounce – with Blackburn still three points above the Championship relegation zone.

Middlesbrough are now unbeaten in four league games and have kept three clean sheets on the bounce, but their hopes of a top-six finish are hanging by a thread. Norwich’s win at Stoke means Michael Carrick’s side are now seven points adrift of the play-off places with eight games to play.

Sunderland ended a run of six straight defeats after being held to a goalless draw by QPR at the Stadium of Light, although Ireland international Sinclair Armstrong came off the bench and almost made himself the hero.

Advertisement

Neither goalkeeper was troubled much throughout the game, but the first half saw Ilias Chair and Lucas Andersen have the better of the chances for the visitors.

Armstrong threatened three times after the break, but the best opportunity fell to Chris Willock, who had his effort saved by goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

A point ends Sunderland’s losing run but sees them remain 12th in the table, while QPR sit one point above the relegation zone.

Interim Ireland boss John O’Shea will be hoping key members of his squad make it through the weekend unscathed before the friendlies with Belgium and Switzerland.

Jason Knight played the full 90 minutes and was booked for Bristol City in a 2-0 defeat at West Brom while Robbie Brady was replaced in the 89th minute for Preston as they claimed a 1-0 win away to Plymouth Argyle to stay five points off the play-off places.

In the automatic spots, Ipswich Town made light work of Sheffield Wednesday with a 6-0 win as Fermanagh’s Kieran McKenna saw his Tractor Boys close the gap on leaders Leicester City to just one point.

Meanwhile, in League One, Lincoln City are making a strong push for the play-offs with inspiration from their strong Irish contingent.

The Imps have now scored 16 goals in their last three games after a 5-0 demolition job of Bristol Rovers.

Dubliner Jack Moylan has scored four times in the previous two games and while the former Shelbourne man wasn’t on target here, he impressed again as captain Paudie O’Connor – a Limerick native, got them up and running to head home former Ireland U21 international Danny Mandroiu’s fine corner.