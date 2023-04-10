Irish youngster Cannon scores 7th goal in 9 games to aid Premier League promotion push

IRELAND U21 international and Everton loanee Tom Cannon scored his seventh goal in nine games to aid Preston’s hopes of reaching the Premier League amid a 2-1 win over Reading.

Troy Parrott also started for the Lilywhites, whose recent run of victories have put them in contention for a place in the playoffs — they now sit just behind sixth-place Blackburn on goal difference.

Ireland international Robbie Brady was on the bench, while Alan Browne missed out through injury and Jeff Hendrick started for the visitors.

Elsewhere, former Shamrock Rovers star Andy Lyons headed home the opener — his fourth since moving to the Championship — for relegation-threatened Blackpool, but it was not enough as they were beaten 3-1 by promotion-chasing Luton Town in a game that also saw Irish international CJ Hamilton start.

In League One, ex-Ireland international David McGoldrick scored his 21st goal of the season as seventh-place Derby drew 1-1 with MK Dons in a game that also saw Eiran Cashin, Jason Knight, Conor Hourihane and James Collins start, while Dawson Devoy was an unused sub for their relegation-threatened opponents.

Crystal Palace loanee Killian Phillips scored a late consolation as Shrewsbury were beaten 2-1 by fourth-place Barnsley.

Former Ireland U21 international Olamide Shodipo scored his second goal of the season for mid-table Lincoln as they won 2-0 against second-place Plymouth, for whom Irish youngster Finn Azaz came off the bench.

Danny Mandroiu and Paudio O’Connor also started for Mark Kennedy’s side, while Sean Roughan and Dylan Duffy were on the bench.

In League Two, former Drogheda youngster William Hondermark scored an important winner — his first since joining the club — in 2-1 victory for Northampton Town against Gillingham, for whom Ireland international Aiden O’Brien had equalised.

English Championship results on Monday:

Birmingham 0 Stoke 0

Cardiff 0 Sunderland 1

Coventry 2 Watford 2

Huddersfield 2 Blackburn 2

Hull 1 Millwall 0

Luton 3 Blackpool 1

Norwich 0 Rotherham 0

Preston 2 Reading 1

West Brom 2 QPR 2

Wigan 0 Swansea 2