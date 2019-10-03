This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish-eligible teenager on the bench for Borussia Mönchengladbach tonight

It’s a big day for Conor Noss.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 5:45 PM
IT’S A BIG night for Irish-eligible attacker Conor Noss.

The 18-year-old is on the bench, as his Borussia Mönchengladbach side face Istanbul Basaksehir in the Europa League.

Noss also qualifies to play for Germany, but was involved in a recent training camp with the Ireland U19s.

Mönchengladbach, who are currently fifth in the Bundesliga, will be hoping to improve on their opening match in Europe, when they were beaten 4-0 at home by Austrian outfit Wolfsberger AC.

Following tonight’s match, they will face back-to-back group games against Italian club Roma.

