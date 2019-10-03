Irish-eligible teenager on the bench for Borussia Mönchengladbach tonight

IT’S A BIG night for Irish-eligible attacker Conor Noss.

The 18-year-old is on the bench, as his Borussia Mönchengladbach side face Istanbul Basaksehir in the Europa League.

Noss also qualifies to play for Germany, but was involved in a recent training camp with the Ireland U19s.

Mönchengladbach, who are currently fifth in the Bundesliga, will be hoping to improve on their opening match in Europe, when they were beaten 4-0 at home by Austrian outfit Wolfsberger AC.

Following tonight’s match, they will face back-to-back group games against Italian club Roma.

🇮🇪 It's a big week for Ireland U19s international Conor Noss, with the Borussia U23s player joining the squad in Istanbul to soak up the European away day experience 🐎💚#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/DAFt5wSix2 — Gladbach (@borussia_en) October 3, 2019

