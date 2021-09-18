Veteran O'Neill defeats prodigy Tucker to reach Elite semis after four years out of the ring

DARREN O’NEILL PRODUCED a remarkable performance to take his first steps towards an eighth Irish Elite boxing title as he edged out Kane Tucker on a 3-2 split decision in today’s 86kg quarter-final at the National Stadium, Dublin.

The Kilkenny man, 15 years Tucker’s senior at 36, had last fought competitively four years ago but his decade and more of senior experience was plain for all to see as he out-thought the Belfast youngster in a thrilling contest.

This was the first ever amateur cruiserweight bout in Ireland — 86kg is a new division — and 2012 Olympian O’Neill is now on course to become its inaugural winner despite stressing on Twitter afterwards that it was a “last-minute decision to enter…for the fun of it.

“Who’d have thought you’d miss being punched in the face?” O’Neill added. The Kilkenny man, who once upon a time hurled at U21 level for his county, described himself as an “old dog for the hard road.”

In what was a close but explosive bout, former European Championship silver medalist O’Neill punctuated a brilliant display with a picturesque left uppercut to Tucker’s chin on the final bell.

He’ll face Ighosa Igharo for a place in the 86kg final.

Amid a jam-packed schedule at the Stadium today, Tokyo Olympian Kurt Walker was due to face Adam Hession in a 57kg quarter-final but he withdrew from the contest.

Team captain Brendan Irvine is the only other 2021 Olympian due to compete at this year’s Elites, with Aoife O’Rourke having retained her crown at 75kg due to a lack of other entrants at the weight class.

The semi-finals will begin next Friday.

Saturday 18 September, men’s and women’s Irish Elite Boxing Championship quarter-finals

Afternoon session

50kg Nicole Clyde (Antrim) beat Nicole Hayes (Togher) 5-0

63.5kg John McConnell (Holy Trinity) W/O

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy) beat Jamie Long (Muskerry) KO1

63.5kg Nathan Richmond (Scorpion) W/O

63.5kg Jack McGivern (St Georges) W/O

67kg Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy) beat Eoghan Quinn (St Johns U) 5-0

67kg Evan Fitzgerald (Esker) beat Damien Creaven (Olympic Galway) RSCI3

67kg Michael Avetisian (Mulhuddart) beat Kenneth Doyle (Monkstown D) 5-0

67kg Eugene McKeever (Holy Family) beat Barry O ‘Connor (Northside) 5-0

86kg Darren O’Neill (Paulstown) beat Kane Tucker (Emerald A) 3-2

Evening session

57kg Adam Hession (Monivea) W/O

57kg Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystal) beat Bailey Marshall (Emerald A) 4-1

57kg Jake McMahon (Liberty) V Jordan Smith (Holy Family Drogheda) N/A

92+kg Patrick Rogers (St Johns U) beat Jack Divine (Springtown) TKO2

92+kg Thomas Maughan (Cavan) beat Gytis Lisinkas (Celtic Eagles) 5-0

92+kg Martin Keenan (Rathkeale) beat Kenneth Okungbowa (Athlone) on a count-back

92+kg Samuel Ilesanni (St Mary’s D) beat Phil Brophy (Angels) 4-1

Friday 17 September, men’s and women’s Irish Elite Boxing Championships prelims