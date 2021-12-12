Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 12 December 2021
Advertisement

Irish internationals on target across the water, as Campbell makes long-awaited Liverpool debut

Louise Quinn scored for Birmingham in the WSL, while Niamh Fahey and Rianna Jarrett found the net in the FA Cup.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 12 Dec 2021, 5:57 PM
1 hour ago 2,525 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5628026
Louise Quinn.
Image: PA
Louise Quinn.
Louise Quinn.
Image: PA

LOUISE QUINN WAS on target for Birmingham City in the Women’s Super League [WSL] this afternoon, but there was disappointment at the death for the Blues’ seven-strong Irish contingent as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City.

England star Ellen White scored the winner in the 89th minute at St Andrew’s, as City left with all three points. 

Wicklow centre-half Quinn had put her side into a 2-1 lead with a close-range finish, which came as her second WSL goal this season.

The Birmingham captain was one of three Irish internationals to start, alongside goalkeeper Marie Hourihan and defender Harriet Scott. Attacker Lucy Quinn came off the bench in the second half, while former Women’s National League [WNL] trio Jamie Finn, Emily Whelan and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle were unused substitutes.

Elsewhere in the WSL this afternoon, Megan Connolly and Megan Walsh’s Brighton & Hove Albion fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City, while Courtney Brosnan’s Everton drew 1-1 with her former side, West Ham. Goalkeeper Walsh and Connolly both started for the Seagulls, while Brosnan was an unused substitute for the Toffees.

Katie McCabe’s Arsenal face Leicester City this evening [KO 6.45pm, Sky Sports], looking to extend their lead at the top of the table after Chelsea’s slip-up yesterday, while Ruesha Littlejohn’s Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur also go head-to-head [KO 6pm].

Meanwhile, it was a productive day for the Irish in the Women’s FA Cup, as Niamh Fahey and Rianna Jarrett both grabbed goals, and Megan Campbell made her long-awaited competitive Liverpool debut after her latest injury setback.

Campbell’s return surely brought a smile to Irish fans’ faces; the former Manchester City player’s last few seasons scuppered by injury. A top left-sided defender and long-throw specialist, it’s also a boost for Girls In Green boss Vera Pauw ahead of the second half of the 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign next year.

Reds captain Fahey was on target in the 4-0 win over Burnley (Leanne Kiernan was absent from the matchday squad after recent injury struggles), while Jarret’s goal helped London City Lionesses to a 6-1 victory over Ashford Town.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

In Scotland, Glasgow City – with former Ireland assistant manager Eileen Gleeson at the helm and a host of internationals involved – enjoyed a 2-0 win over Patrick Thistle. Aoife Colvill scored a second-half goal, while former Peamount United duo Claire Walsh and Niamh Farrell also played for City.

“Happy to get the three points and keep a clean sheet,” Gleeson said after their final game of 2021.

And Tyler Toland and Izzy Atkinson’s Celtic were 7-0 winners over Motherland; Toland a second-half substitute and Atkinson held in reserve.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie