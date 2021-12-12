Irish internationals on target across the water, as Campbell makes long-awaited Liverpool debut

LOUISE QUINN WAS on target for Birmingham City in the Women’s Super League [WSL] this afternoon, but there was disappointment at the death for the Blues’ seven-strong Irish contingent as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City.

England star Ellen White scored the winner in the 89th minute at St Andrew’s, as City left with all three points.

Wicklow centre-half Quinn had put her side into a 2-1 lead with a close-range finish, which came as her second WSL goal this season.

The Birmingham captain was one of three Irish internationals to start, alongside goalkeeper Marie Hourihan and defender Harriet Scott. Attacker Lucy Quinn came off the bench in the second half, while former Women’s National League [WNL] trio Jamie Finn, Emily Whelan and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle were unused substitutes.

Elsewhere in the WSL this afternoon, Megan Connolly and Megan Walsh’s Brighton & Hove Albion fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City, while Courtney Brosnan’s Everton drew 1-1 with her former side, West Ham. Goalkeeper Walsh and Connolly both started for the Seagulls, while Brosnan was an unused substitute for the Toffees.

Katie McCabe’s Arsenal face Leicester City this evening [KO 6.45pm, Sky Sports], looking to extend their lead at the top of the table after Chelsea’s slip-up yesterday, while Ruesha Littlejohn’s Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur also go head-to-head [KO 6pm].

Meanwhile, it was a productive day for the Irish in the Women’s FA Cup, as Niamh Fahey and Rianna Jarrett both grabbed goals, and Megan Campbell made her long-awaited competitive Liverpool debut after her latest injury setback.

60’ – A special moment as @megcam10 makes her long-awaited Reds debut, replacing Jas Matthews ❤



[0-2] #LFCW | #WomensFACup — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) December 12, 2021

Things you love to see ☺



Welcome back, @megcam10! pic.twitter.com/Eas2xw0FAI — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) December 12, 2021

Campbell’s return surely brought a smile to Irish fans’ faces; the former Manchester City player’s last few seasons scuppered by injury. A top left-sided defender and long-throw specialist, it’s also a boost for Girls In Green boss Vera Pauw ahead of the second half of the 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign next year.

Reds captain Fahey was on target in the 4-0 win over Burnley (Leanne Kiernan was absent from the matchday squad after recent injury struggles), while Jarret’s goal helped London City Lionesses to a 6-1 victory over Ashford Town.

In Scotland, Glasgow City – with former Ireland assistant manager Eileen Gleeson at the helm and a host of internationals involved – enjoyed a 2-0 win over Patrick Thistle. Aoife Colvill scored a second-half goal, while former Peamount United duo Claire Walsh and Niamh Farrell also played for City.

“Happy to get the three points and keep a clean sheet,” Gleeson said after their final game of 2021.

And Tyler Toland and Izzy Atkinson’s Celtic were 7-0 winners over Motherland; Toland a second-half substitute and Atkinson held in reserve.