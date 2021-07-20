Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 20 July 2021
Advertisement

Harrington and Irvine to carry Irish flag at Olympics opening ceremony

Kellie Harrington welcomes ‘an amazing honour’ ahead of Friday’s parade of nations.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 20 Jul 2021, 7:59 AM
13 minutes ago 1,988 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5500118
Harrington and Irvine will carry the tricolour in Friday's opening ceremony.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Harrington and Irvine will carry the tricolour in Friday's opening ceremony.
Harrington and Irvine will carry the tricolour in Friday's opening ceremony.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

BOXERS KELLIE HARRINGTON and Brendan Irvine will be the Irish flagbearers for the 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony in Tokyo on Friday.

The decision to have two flagbearers comes after the International Olympic Committee encouraged all countries to select both a male and a female athlete in recognition of gender equality.

Dublin’s Harrington, who is making her Olympic debut, is widely tipped as one of Ireland’s top medal prospects in Japan and will be the top seed in the women’s lightweight division.

“This means so much to me, to be able to represent not only myself as a person, but as a boxer, for boxing, for my family and for Ireland,” Harrington said.

“It’s an amazing honour, there are so many athletes out here, and to be chosen as one of the flagbearers is absolutely fantastic. I can’t believe it really.

“Walking out there and realising I’m the flagbearer, it’s the start of the Olympic Games, and I’m at the pinnacle of our sport.”

Belfast’s Irvine, who is the boxing team captain, represented Ireland in Rio five years ago where he was beaten by the ultimate gold medal winner Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan.

“I know Brendy a long time now, and he is a fantastic person,” Harrington added. “He is what you call a leader; he leads the team.

“I’m so happy that it’s him out there with me. I just know we will be looking at each other and smiling. We will be feeling so proud, and I know his family and friends and community are quite like mine and everyone will be so proud of our achievements.

“I’m absolutely delighted.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony takes place on Friday at 12 noon Irish time.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie