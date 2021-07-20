Harrington and Irvine to carry Irish flag at Olympics opening ceremony

Harrington and Irvine will carry the tricolour in Friday's opening ceremony.

BOXERS KELLIE HARRINGTON and Brendan Irvine will be the Irish flagbearers for the 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony in Tokyo on Friday.

The decision to have two flagbearers comes after the International Olympic Committee encouraged all countries to select both a male and a female athlete in recognition of gender equality.

Dublin’s Harrington, who is making her Olympic debut, is widely tipped as one of Ireland’s top medal prospects in Japan and will be the top seed in the women’s lightweight division.

“This means so much to me, to be able to represent not only myself as a person, but as a boxer, for boxing, for my family and for Ireland,” Harrington said.

“It’s an amazing honour, there are so many athletes out here, and to be chosen as one of the flagbearers is absolutely fantastic. I can’t believe it really.

“Walking out there and realising I’m the flagbearer, it’s the start of the Olympic Games, and I’m at the pinnacle of our sport.”

Belfast’s Irvine, who is the boxing team captain, represented Ireland in Rio five years ago where he was beaten by the ultimate gold medal winner Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan.

“I know Brendy a long time now, and he is a fantastic person,” Harrington added. “He is what you call a leader; he leads the team.

“I’m so happy that it’s him out there with me. I just know we will be looking at each other and smiling. We will be feeling so proud, and I know his family and friends and community are quite like mine and everyone will be so proud of our achievements.

“I’m absolutely delighted.”

The Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony takes place on Friday at 12 noon Irish time.

