BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 4 December 2020
Advertisement

Fifa reportedly close Brexit transfer loophole in potential game-changer for Irish football

The days of Irish minors moving to UK clubs may be about to end.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 4 Dec 2020, 10:25 PM
17 minutes ago 3,536 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5289379
Brexit: English football's difficult may be Ireland's opportunity.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Brexit: English football's difficult may be Ireland's opportunity.
Brexit: English football's difficult may be Ireland's opportunity.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

FIFA ARE REPORTEDLY set to forbid Irish footballers moving to UK clubs before they turn 18, signalling a major change for Irish football. 

Fifa’s rules do not allow the international transfers of players under the age of 18, though an exception is made if the player is moving from one EU nation to another, in which case the player can move from the age of 16 once criteria relating to education is met. 

The most talented Irish footballers have traditionally moved to clubs in the UK well before they turn 18, with recent Irish internationals Troy Parrott, Aaron Connolly, Jayson Molumby and Adam Idah all signing professional contracts with English clubs at the age of 16. 

With the Brexit transition period ending on 31 December, however, the EU exemption no longer applies to clubs in the UK. 

Many UK clubs believe Irish players under the age of 18 would continue to be allowed move to the UK from the age of 16 because of an exemption under the Common Travel Area between the Irish and UK governments, and so had been recruiting as normal in recent weeks. 

A senior English Football League source told The42 on Tuesday there would be no exemption for Irish youngsters under the Common Travel Area, however, and that has reportedly been confirmed by Fifa today. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Sports law firm Mills & Reeve today reported a Fifa Council meeting today approved the transfer of minors between England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, but not the Republic of Ireland. 

“Fifa announce ‘Brexit exemption’ to allow the transfer of minors aged 16-18 between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland but not between the UK and the Republic of Ireland. Without this exemption, ‘international’ transfer of minors is prohibited”, tweeted the sports law firm. 

The change would represent a major culture change for Irish football, and would shift emphasis to the elite player structures in this country, with these structures now necessary to develop players between the ages of 16 and 18 who would otherwise have been coached at well-heeled UK academies. 

Presently, Ireland’s elite player pathway consists of national underage leagues at U13, U15, U17 and U19 level; leagues consisting of League of Ireland clubs’ academies, some of which are affiliated with local schoolboy clubs. 

The FAI this week announced with regret the cancellation of the final three rounds of games in this week’s national underage leagues under government directive, in spite of the fact the GAA were allowed proceed with their minor championships.

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie