Slew of Irish goalscorers and big performances ahead of managerial appointment

THERE WERE A slew of Irish goalscorers across the weekend in the Women’s FA Cup and further afield.

Of the eight players who found the back of the net, four of those were included in the most recent Ireland squad, with interim head coach Eileen Gleeson and her side finishing their perfect Nations League campaign with a 6-1 win over Northern Ireland last week.

The other half were absent, though will be hoping to return to the fold in 2024.

They’ll certainly have piqued the interest of Vera Pauw’s permanent successor, whoever that may be. All will be revealed in due course, with an appointment due before Christmas.

Amber Barrett sent a strong message with a hat-trick in Belgium on Saturday.

The Donegal striker, whose famous goal at Hampden Park sent Ireland to their first World Cup, led the line in Standard Liège’s 8-1 rout of KV Mechelen.

Barrett appears to have fallen down the Irish pecking order of late, with Gleeson citing “football decisions” as the reason for her absence from matchday squads. She was omitted completely for the recent double-header against Hungary and Northern Ireland, with Peamount United teenage duo Ellen Dolan and Freya Healy ultimately preferred.

“These are always difficult decisions and there are a lot of factors that go into it,” Gleeson explained.

“Amber is not selected for this squad. We are bringing young players through. We have got a wider talent pool and we have to make decisions that unfortunately some will be disappointed with.

“One of the legacy pieces from the World Cup, moving forward towards Euro 2025 and the World Cup in 2027, is that we transition young players through and that’s what we’re doing here.”

Abbie Larkin is one example of that young talent thriving. She opened her Glasgow City account yesterday with her first goals in their 3-1 win at Hibernian in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

The 18-year-old Ringsend native scored in the first and 29th minutes as she establishes herself in the XI following her move from Shamrock Rovers. “Abbie was fantastic playing as our nine,” manager Leanne Ross said after the game.

“She was a real focal point for us. Getting the goals was a bonus but I thought her overall, all-round play was really good.”



Elsewhere in Scotland, Caitlin Hayes also bagged a brace for Celtic. She was on target twice in the second half of a 7-0 hammering of Spartans, having made a huge impression with Ireland since her debut in September. Centre-half Hayes headed home twice, having scored a rare, but wonderful, goal with her foot at Windsor Park last week.

And Ciara Grant, who has been absent from the Ireland squad since the World Cup, scored a 45th-minute free-kick in Hearts’ 4-1 win at Partick Thistle.

Among the many Irish players in FA Cup third-round action yesterday, four finished on the scoresheet.

Saoirse Noonan and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle both scored in Durham’s 5-0 win at West Brom. Noonan has been in Gleeson’s squads though hasn’t featured since June, while Ryan-Doyle has not been called up at senior level since 2019.

The attacking duo have been in excellent club form, both adding assists yesterday, while Irish goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon kept a clean sheet.

Elsewhere, Tyler Toland found the back of the net for Blackburn Rovers in their 4-1 victory over Darwen FC, having worn the captain’s armband for the afternoon. The Donegal midfielder has returned to the Ireland set-up since Gleeson took charge on an interim basis, and played four of six Nations League games.

Alamy Stock Photo Tyler Toland has been in good form for club and country. Alamy Stock Photo

And Niamh Farrelly, who has been out of the Irish picture of late, scored her first goal for London City Lionesses. She was assisted by Girls In Green team-mate Ruesha Littlejohn as London City romped to a 6-0 win over Billericay Town to secure their spot in the fourth-round draw.

That takes place tomorrow, with Women’s Super League teams entering the mix.

Katie McCabe’s performance in Arsenal’s stunning 4-1 victory against Chelsea in front of a league-record crowd at the Emirates Stadium was among the Irish highlights in the WSL yesterday.

Meanwhile, there was huge interest in Everton’s 1-0 win at West Ham. Courtney Brosnan kept a clean sheet for the Toffees, with Heather Payne and Megan Campbell both featuring. Jess Ziu made her first start for the Hammers since returning from an ACL injury, banking 70 minutes, while Megan Walsh started in goal and Izzy Atkinson came off the bench.

And Megan Connolly and Chloe Mustaki both played the full game as newcomers Bristol City secured an important point away to Liverpool. Leanne Kiernan featured as a second-half substitute for the Reds in the 1-1 draw, as she steps up her comeback.