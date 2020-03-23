This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Schmeichel and De Gea praise young Irish goalkeeper training out his back garden

The aspiring stopper found a way to practice on his own while in self isolation.

By Ben Blake Monday 23 Mar 2020, 7:03 PM
1 hour ago 5,244 Views 8 Comments
AS TRAINING IN team sports is not an option at the moment, getting those regular sessions must be proving difficult for many. 

Not for this aspiring goalkeeper, however. 

The young Leeds United fan found an ingenius way to take shots on himself — using the walls of his back garden. 

His mother, journalist and broadcaster Sarah-Jane Tobin, posted the clip, writing: “When you’re a goalkeeper… and an only child… in self isolation… and trying to keep up with your training… came up with this himself! I’m so impressed. #coronavirus #StayHomeStaySafe”

And it has certainly struck a chord with people, clocking up over 8,000 retweets and more than 80,000 likes over the last few hours. 

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel liked what he saw, sharing the video along with the words: “Nothing, not even an evil virus like the Covid-19 should stop a talented goalkeeper from working on getting better. Well done young man”, while current Red Devils number one David De Gea added his own praise, exclaiming: “Love it!”

