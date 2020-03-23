Schmeichel and De Gea praise young Irish goalkeeper training out his back garden

AS TRAINING IN team sports is not an option at the moment, getting those regular sessions must be proving difficult for many.

Not for this aspiring goalkeeper, however.

The young Leeds United fan found an ingenius way to take shots on himself — using the walls of his back garden.

His mother, journalist and broadcaster Sarah-Jane Tobin, posted the clip, writing: “When you’re a goalkeeper… and an only child… in self isolation… and trying to keep up with your training… came up with this himself! I’m so impressed. #coronavirus #StayHomeStaySafe”

And it has certainly struck a chord with people, clocking up over 8,000 retweets and more than 80,000 likes over the last few hours.

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel liked what he saw, sharing the video along with the words: “Nothing, not even an evil virus like the Covid-19 should stop a talented goalkeeper from working on getting better. Well done young man”, while current Red Devils number one David De Gea added his own praise, exclaiming: “Love it!”

When you’re a goalkeeper... and an only child... in self isolation... and trying to keep up with your training... 😂😂came up with this himself! I’m so impressed. #coronavirus #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/FFzJ1LE3N1 — Sarah-Jayne Tobin (@TheSJTobin) March 23, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!