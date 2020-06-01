This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Golf clubs set for four-balls and competitions if Government proceeds to Phase 2 of Covid-19 plan

Play is restricted to members and members’ guests only.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 1 Jun 2020, 2:24 PM
By Sinead Farrell Monday 1 Jun 2020, 2:24 PM
https://the42.ie/5112296
Further restrictions are being eased for golf clubs in Ireland.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE GOLFING UNION of Ireland has permitted clubs to have four-balls and competitions should the Government proceed to Phase of its Covid-19 roadmap for reopening society.

Clubs have been open for the last two weeks, as Golf is a non-contact sport which was allowed to resume in Phase 1 of the Government’s plan. A further easing of restrictions is now expected to follow should Phase 2 of the Government’s roadmap commence on Monday 8 June.

Golf clubs will be allowed to include four-balls on their timesheets at 14-minute intervals as well as the reintroduction of competitive golf. Play is restricted to members and members’ guests only.

Clubhouses are to remain closed except for the use of the pro-shop, toilet facilities and the locker room.

There are also no social gatherings, of any size, to be held at the facility during Phase 2.

Outdoor group activities can also resume during this phase and the process of reintroducing junior activity to golf clubs is included in the updated list of protocols.

“As we enter Phase 2 of the phased re-introduction of golf, there remains a major responsibility on golf clubs and golfers to ensure that our sport is conducted in a safe and responsible manner,” a statement reads on the GUI website.

Full adherence to the provisions of this protocol is absolutely essential. Golf is in the very privileged position to have been allowed to resume at this stage and this return has been based on the sport being able to demonstrate to government that it can take place in a safe, socially distant manner.

“The ongoing Covid-19 public health emergency remains our primary concern and overriding priority. The Unions acknowledge the tremendous efforts of all frontline workers which has allowed golf and society in general to consider this gradual return to normal life.”

The full list of the GUI’s Phase 2 protocols are available here.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

