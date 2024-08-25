Advertisement
Tom McKibbin (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
Golf

Leona Maguire fades on final day while Tom McKibbin secures top 10

Contrasting fortunes for Irish in action this weekend.
5.34pm, 25 Aug 2024
LEONA MAGUIRE WAS the best of the Irish finishers at the Women’s British Open but her worst round of the weekend saw her drift out to four-over par.

Stephanie Meadow was one stroke worse off while Lauren Walsh was further back on eight over.

On Saturday, Maguire was seven shots off the lead in a tie for 19th after carding a one-under par 71 to be level par for the tournament.

However, a 76 today meant she ended up in a tie for 83rd with play still ongoing.

Elsewhere, Tom McKibbin ensured a seventh top-10 finish on the DP World Tour at the Danish Golf Championship.

A two-under par final round did the job for the Holywood native, although a double bogey was the one blemish on an otherwise impressive showing that included five birdies.

France’s Frederic Lacroix started the day four shots off the lead but produced a stirring round of 65 with six birdies to claim his first win on tour.

