Hoshino and Lee set up Australian Open showdown, Purcell best of the Irish

JAPAN’S RIYUKA HOSHINO fired a flawless 65 for a share of the lead with Min Woo Lee at the Australian Open on Saturday, while South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai moved into prime position to defend her women’s title.

Six-time Japan Tour winner Hoshino hit four birdies and an eagle to reel in Australian overnight leader Lee in his bid for a maiden DP World Tour win.

Lee began the day in Sydney with a three-stroke lead from Scotland’s Connor Syme and American Patrick Rodgers, but struggled with his putter to card a one-under-par 70, holing a pressure birdie at the last.

It set up a re-run of last week’s Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane, when Lee took a three-shot lead over playing partner Hoshino into the final day and hung on to win his third DP World Tour title.

Portmarnock’s Conor Purcell is best of the Irish in tie for 25th place, seven shots back on six-under par after shooting 69 on Saturday, while Kilkenny’s Mark Power also shot 69 to move to five-under for the tournament.

Hollywood’s Tom McKibbin is a shot further back on four-under.

The mixed Australian Open involves men and women teeing off in alternating groups on the same courses.

The Jack Nicklaus-designed Australian Golf Club is the main venue across all four days, while the nearby Lakes Golf Club co-hosted play during the first two rounds.

Defending women’s champion Buhai, the 2022 British Open winner, opened her account with four straight birdies, sinking one from the bunker to surge into a lead that she never relinquished.

She kept her focus for a bogey-free 67 to move to 12-unde, leading South Korean veteran Shin Jiyai, herself a two-time British Open champion, by three shots.

Australia’s world number five and two-time major winner Minjee Lee — sister of Min Woo Lee — is third, seven behind Buhai.

– © AFP 2023