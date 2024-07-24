Boost for Portmarnock's hopes of hosting The Open as Government agrees to explore bid

PORTMARNOCK GOLF CLUB’S hopes of hosting The Open and the Women’s Open took another positive step on Wednesday as the Government agreed to explore the bid, with a final recommendation expected in the autumn.

If successful, the bid would represent the first time that The Open — golf’s oldest Major — would be hosted outside of the United Kingdom. The Open was hosted on the island of Ireland in 2019, when Shane Lowry won the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush, and will return to the same venue in 2025.

Officials from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media will now begin to engage with governing body The R&A and with Portmarnock Golf Club.

“Any final decision to support the bid to host The Open is subject to a positive outcome to discussions that will take place with The R&A and Portmarnock Golf Club over the summer period and to a positive economic impact assessment,” a Government statement said on Wednesday.

Minster Catherine Martin said she is “delighted by Government’s decision to explore the possibility of hosting both The Open and the AIG Women’s Open at Portmarnock Golf Club.

“Hosting both of these championships as recognised Open venue courses, with Government support, would have a positive impact on closing the gender participation gap in sport, and boosting women’s participation and equality in golf.”