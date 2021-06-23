Keogh wins A-League Goal of the Year award with stunning long-range effort

ANDY KEOGH’S SPECTACULAR strike for Perth Glory against Western Sydney Wanderers last month has earned the Irish striker the A-League’s Goal of the Year award.

The former Wolves and Millwall player has been rewarded for an incredible long-range effort that doubled his side’s lead in the 24th minute of the 5-1 win.

Bruno Fornaroli teed up the Dubliner, who punished Daniel Margush with a half-volley after spotting the Wanderers goalkeeper off his line.

Somewhat remarkably, all four of the goals scored by Keogh for Perth Glory this season came in the same game, as he marked his 35th birthday in style.

The veteran forward has made 145 appearances – including 23 in the 2020-21 campaign – since he first joined Perth Glory back in 2014.

He won 29 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland but hasn’t featured since an August 2013 friendly against Wales, having drifted out of international contention following his move to Australia.