Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 23 June 2021
Advertisement

Keogh wins A-League Goal of the Year award with stunning long-range effort

Recognition in Australia for the 35-year-old Dubliner.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 23 Jun 2021, 4:41 PM
1 hour ago 868 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5475335
Perth Glory striker Andy Keogh.
Image: Speed Media
Perth Glory striker Andy Keogh.
Perth Glory striker Andy Keogh.
Image: Speed Media

ANDY KEOGH’S SPECTACULAR strike for Perth Glory against Western Sydney Wanderers last month has earned the Irish striker the A-League’s Goal of the Year award.

The former Wolves and Millwall player has been rewarded for an incredible long-range effort that doubled his side’s lead in the 24th minute of the 5-1 win.

Bruno Fornaroli teed up the Dubliner, who punished Daniel Margush with a half-volley after spotting the Wanderers goalkeeper off his line.

Somewhat remarkably, all four of the goals scored by Keogh for Perth Glory this season came in the same game, as he marked his 35th birthday in style.

The veteran forward has made 145 appearances – including 23 in the 2020-21 campaign – since he first joined Perth Glory back in 2014.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He won 29 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland but hasn’t featured since an August 2013 friendly against Wales, having drifted out of international contention following his move to Australia.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie