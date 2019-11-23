Irish international Collins on target, Michael O'Neill continues winning start

WEST BROM AND Leeds both left it late as they moved clear of the pack at the top of the Championship on Saturday.

The Baggies were 2-1 winners over Sheffield Wednesday thanks to an 88th-minute penalty, while a last-minute own goal gave Leeds a 2-1 win at Luton.

With Preston losing at Derby, West Brom are top on 36 points and Leeds second on 34 as Preston sit third on 31 points.

Charlie Austin’s penalty was the clincher for the leaders after Hal Robson-Kanu’s opener for West Brom was cancelled out by Steven Fletcher’s penalty. Liam Palmer was sent off for Wednesday in time added on.

At Luton, Patrick Bamford’s goal for Leeds was cancelled out by James Collins, with James Pearson then putting through his own goal to give Marcelo Bielsa’s men a win.

Brentford’s rise up the table continued, with Ollie Watkins scoring the only goal as they beat Reading 1-0, while Martyn Waghorn’s strike was enough for Derby to see off Preston.

Jed Wallace scored the only goal in a 1-0 Millwall win at Swansea, while Ryan Yates was sent off as Nottingham Forest drew 0-0 at Bristol City.

Marc Roberts earned Birmingham a point as they drew 1-1 at Huddersfield, for whom Fraizer Campbell had opened the scoring.

Michael O’Neill’s first home game in charge of Stoke ended in a second win thanks to Mame Biram Diouf’s stoppage-time goal in a 2-1 victory over Wigan.

Bradley Dack scored a winner for Blackburn four minutes from time as Gerhard Struber’s first game in charge of Barnsley ended with a 3-2 defeat.

In the day’s early game, Neil Harris’s first game in charge of Cardiff ended in a 2-2 draw at Charlton.

Fulham beat QPR 2-1 on Friday, with Middlesbrough set to face Hull on Sunday.

