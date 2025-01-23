Irish international joins Sheffield United in €12 million deal

IRISH INTERNATIONAL Tom Cannon has completed a €12 million move from Leicester City to Sheffield United.

It sees the striker end his short spell with the Foxes, whom he joined from Everton in September 2023, to sign for the side currently second in the Championship.

Cannon, who has two Ireland caps, has impressed on loan at Stoke City this season, scoring nine goals in 22 league appearances.

Elsewhere, Shelbourne have announced the signing of midfielder Kerr McInroy.

The 24-year-old former Celtic youth academy player has also had stints in Scotland with Dunfermline Athletic, Airdrieonians, Ayr United, Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle.

Finally, Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi could be playing for Rennes as soon as Saturday, the Ligue 1 club’s manager has confirmed.

Jorge Sampaoli confirmed the Japan striker was on the verge of a move to France and hopes to include him in his squad to face Monaco this weekend.

Quoted on the Ouest-France news website from a media conference, the former Argentina head coach said: “We first hope that the deal will come to fruition. If so, maybe he could play a few minutes (in Monaco).

“We expect a lot from him because he is a player who can help us a lot and, in particular, give us depth.”

Sampaoli also revealed that former Celtic winger Jota was on the move. The Portuguese wide player has been linked with a return to Parkhead less than two years after leaving for an ill-fated spell in Saudi Arabia.

Reports of Furuhashi’s potential departure emerged in France just as Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was closing his media conference following his side’s qualification for the knockout phase of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old had three first-half goals disallowed before a late own goal handed Celtic a 1-0 victory over Young Boys.

The striker has scored 85 goals in three-and-a-half seasons for Celtic but Rodgers did little to quash speculation over a potential January exit after being quizzed about his future in the wake of the official Major League Soccer website erroneously announcing he had signed for Atlanta United earlier this month.

Rodgers said on 13 January: “I think the biggest thing is if a player doesn’t want to be here, then go. And then it’s at that point, then the club has to get the best possible deal. So I don’t ever see the point of keeping someone who doesn’t want to be here.

“But I think for us, it’s all eventualities. That’s what we prepare for, whether it’s injuries, whether it’s transfers. You always have to be ready and that’s our message.

“But for him (Kyogo) at this moment in time, he’s happy, he’s working well, he’s scoring goals and enjoying his football.”

Furuhashi’s departure would leave Celtic with two recognised strikers: Ireland international Adam Idah — who has not scored for 14 games — and 21-year-old Johnny Kenny — who has only made one substitute appearance.

Celtic host Dundee on Saturday and then take on Aston Villa next Wednesday with a chance of sealing a seeded play-off place in the Champions League knockout phase and possibly even direct entry to the last 16.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy