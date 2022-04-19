Irish international Keane scores 23rd goal of the season to leave Wigan on the verge of promotion

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Will Keane scored twice to help promotion-chasing Wigan draw 2-2 with Ipswich Town in League One tonight.

The 29-year-old attacker now has 23 goals for the season and is joint top of the division’s scoring charts alongside Morecambe’s Cole Stockton.

Keane’s header had given the Latics the lead, but Kieran McKenna’s side hit back through goals from Conor Chaplin and Sam Morsy.

However, Keane earned them a precious point with an 86th-minute goal.

It increases their lead at the top to five points with three games remaining, after both promotion rivals lost.

Second-place Rotherham were beaten 2-0 away to Burton, while MK Dons remain third on goal difference after their 1-0 defeat to Oxford.