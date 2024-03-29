Irish international registers assist as Leicester's Premier League hopes suffer blow

LEICESTER’S HOPES of an immediate return to the Premier League suffered a fresh setback on Friday with a 1-0 loss away to Bristol City in English football’s second-tier Championship.

City’s Anis Mehmeti scored the only goal of the game 17 minutes from time at Ashton Gate with a left-footed shot.

The winger accepted a square ball from Irish international Mark Sykes on the edge of the box and sent an effort into the roof of the net to settle a closely fought game in the 73rd minute.

Leicester have led the league for much of the season, but have now won just one of their last six Championship games to fall behind Leeds at the top of the table.

Jamie Vardy came closest to scoring for the Foxes but the former England striker, who was one of the stars of Leicester’s stunning Premier League win eight years ago, was twice denied by excellent saves from Max O’Leary.

Only the top two clubs at the end of the regular season are guaranteed promotion to the lucrative Premier League, with the other spot in the top division decided by a series of playoff games involving the teams finishing third to sixth.

Leicester are still second, level on points with leaders Leeds, but just a point ahead of Ipswich.

Leeds travel to Watford, while Ipswich visit Blackburn later on Friday.

Meanwhile, in the other early game, John Swift’s penalty rescued a point for play-off chasing West Brom as they extended their unbeaten run to seven league games with a 1-1 draw at Millwall.

The Lions controlled the first half and were a goal ahead at the break after a fine finish from Duncan Watmore.

However, Swift converted a penalty to ensure the Baggies sealed a seventh game unbeaten in all competitions for the first time since their 2019/20 Championship campaign.

Additional reporting by Press Association